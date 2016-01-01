See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tso Tam works at LAWRENCE K TAM, MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence K Tam, MD
    1507 S King St Ste 103, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 947-5555
  2. 2
    St Lukes Clinic Ala Moana Inc
    1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 2000, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 947-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Bronchospasm
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Bronchospasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396956025
    Education & Certifications

    • THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tso Tam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tso Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tso Tam works at LAWRENCE K TAM, MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Tso Tam’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tso Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tso Tam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tso Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tso Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

