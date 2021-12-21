Overview

Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Arizona



Dr. Tafoya works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.