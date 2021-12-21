See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Arizona

Dr. Tafoya works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 (915) 302-7398

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Keratitis

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Presbyopia
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Laser Eye Surgery
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 21, 2021
    Dr. Tafoya is a down-to-earth doctor who spends time with you to explain your eyes’ medical conditions and treatments.
    Rosie — Dec 21, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    English
    Male
    1710278999
    University of Arizona
    University New Mexico Hospital
    South Texas Surgical Hospital

    Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tafoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tafoya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tafoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tafoya works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tafoya’s profile.

    Dr. Tafoya has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tafoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tafoya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tafoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tafoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tafoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

