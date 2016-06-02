Overview

Dr. Lawrence Swan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Swan works at Covenant Family Medicine in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

