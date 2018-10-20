Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Shifa Cardiology Consultants MD Sc4640 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 561-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a problem with my eye. I called Dr. Stone and it was his day off, so I went to the er. I was happily surprised when Dr. Stone showed up to help me. He is a wonderful caring doctor. He is also a very good doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1396824942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.