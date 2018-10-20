Overview

Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stone works at Shifa Cardiology Consultants MD Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.