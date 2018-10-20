See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Ophthalmology
Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stone works at Shifa Cardiology Consultants MD Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Shifa Cardiology Consultants MD Sc
    4640 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Treatment frequency



Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharoplasty
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Headache
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Solar Retinopathy
Trichiasis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    Oct 20, 2018
    I had a problem with my eye. I called Dr. Stone and it was his day off, so I went to the er. I was happily surprised when Dr. Stone showed up to help me. He is a wonderful caring doctor. He is also a very good doctor.
    Cherie Gabriel — Oct 20, 2018
    About Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD

    Ophthalmology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1396824942
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Stone works at Shifa Cardiology Consultants MD Sc in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stone's profile.

    Dr. Stone has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

