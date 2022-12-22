Overview

Dr. Larry Stokar, MD is a Dermatologist in White Oak, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Stokar works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak in White Oak, PA with other offices in West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.