Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Stern works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Office
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
  2. 2
    Alexandria Office
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
  3. 3
    Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery
    2710 Prosperity Ave, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 02, 2022
    Had my followup visit with Dr Stern a few weeks ago. He had to remove a part of my colon. My family cant believe he took it out through this tiny cut on my right side. Its all below my underwear so its basically invisible. Its like 2-3 inches wide. He used a robot so I guess thats how it can be so small but my brother had a similar thing and has a huge up and down scar on his belly. I had only a tiny bit of pain after the surgery. Dr Stern did an incredible job - thank you!
    About Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790776417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Hosp University Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

