Overview

Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.