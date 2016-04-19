Dr. Lawrence Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Affiliates in Gastroenterology PA101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-6802
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my gastroenterologist for over 25 years - I can not imagine anyone more capable or professional than Dr. Stein
About Dr. Lawrence Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1306946447
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- Bronx Muni Hosp
- Bronx Muni Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
