Overview

Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Spetka works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.