Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Snetman works at
Locations
HCA Florida Hematology and Oncology3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 306-7138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor!
About Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1245276922
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
