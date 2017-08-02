See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD

Hematology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Snetman works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Hematology and Oncology
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 306-7138
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplastic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2017
    Fantastic doctor!
    Leo leuzzi in Sunny isles beach fl — Aug 02, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245276922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    • University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Snetman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snetman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snetman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snetman works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Snetman’s profile.

    Dr. Snetman has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Snetman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snetman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

