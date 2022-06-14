Overview

Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Slama works at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.