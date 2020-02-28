Dr. Lawrence Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Silverman, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Sub Specialty Clinic100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Stanley F Bernstein MD1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 971-4340
-
3
Respiratory Center for Children11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2700
-
4
Children's Heart Center - Morristown55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silverman has been seeing our daughter for GH deficiency since 2017. Although he comes across as kooky, he knows his stuff and is very friendly!! I have only good marks for him and appreciate the time he spent when we agonized over what to do. He gently reminded us that time was ticking and checked in, I had no idea how grateful I would be for that later on!! I would recommend Dr. Silverman to anyone going through GH deficiency!
About Dr. Lawrence Silverman, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336113653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Hypopituitarism, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
