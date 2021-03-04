Dr. Lawrence Silverberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Silverberg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Silverberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
City Footcare20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 871-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I ever met. I couldn’t be thankful enough to appreciate such a great doctor and human being you are. ????
About Dr. Lawrence Silverberg, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkview Hosp
- St. Baranabas
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- SUNY Albany School of Public Health and the NYS Department of Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
