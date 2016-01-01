Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
About Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285807628
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York City Dept Health|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Brown Medical School
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
