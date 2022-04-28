Overview

Dr. Lawrence Shulman, DO is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Shulman works at Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.