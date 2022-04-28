Dr. Lawrence Shulman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Shulman, DO
Dr. Lawrence Shulman, DO is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2890
ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC1 Dakota Dr Ste 220, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2890Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Skin3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schulman is a great physician and person. I was referred to him in 2007 and he has treated my sleep apnea with precision and compassion. He is in high demand and his office is very busy but he is worth the phone calls and effort.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265471585
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.