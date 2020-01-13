See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Lawrence Shaw, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Shaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8913 E Bell Rd Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 767-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 60 ratings
Patient Ratings (60)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Jan 13, 2020
I have seen Dr. Shaw for two cosmetic procedures (Rhinoplasty and Mastoplexy/Implant Replacement) and he’s been a gem on both occasions. Dr. Shaw is meticulous, thorough, honest and conscientious in his work. He strives to reach all patient outcomes by asking the right questions to properly assess desired results. His support team is also wonderful! They are always smiling and strive for a strong patient experience every time. I’ve always appreciated stepping foot into The Shaw Center, for many reasons: it’s clean, welcoming and doesn’t make you feel like you are in a doctor’s office. It’s more like a spa experience than a doctor’s office — giving off vibes of tranquil ambiance and relaxation. Now to my results — THRILLED BEYOND MEASURE with Dr. Shaw’s work. I would not think twice about seeing another plastic surgeon unless Dr. Shaw retires from his craft one day. My nose looks great and my “girls” are like I am in my early twenties all over again! He’s a true master at his craft.
Danielle C. — Jan 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lawrence Shaw, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386775302
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

60 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

