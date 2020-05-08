Overview

Dr. Lawrence Shafron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shafron works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.