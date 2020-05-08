Dr. Lawrence Shafron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Shafron, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Shafron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Denton Office2210 San Jacinto Blvd Ste 1, Denton, TX 76205 Directions (940) 382-8000
Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Denton350 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76205 Directions (940) 323-1393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had two eye surgeries for cataracts. They were flawless. He is both personable and professional. Top grade. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Lawrence Shafron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831295153
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafron has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shafron speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.