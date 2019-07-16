Overview

Dr. Lawrence Semel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Crouse Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Semel works at Vascular Surgeons Of Central NY in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.