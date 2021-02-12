Dr. Seiden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Seiden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Seiden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Seiden works at
Locations
-
1
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-0205
-
2
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 732-7089
-
3
Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seiden?
You won’t get a warm fuzzy feeling from Dr. Seiden, but you will get solid medical care from one of the best neurologist in Atlanta. My wife has seen him for migraines for several years now and the results have been very measurable. When the Emory Clinic says “If you’re seeing him, you don’t need us”, you know you have a good one.
About Dr. Lawrence Seiden, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295709772
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiden works at
Dr. Seiden has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.