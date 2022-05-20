Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmetterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schmetterer works at
Locations
Lawrence I Schmetterer MD20 Ohltown Rd Ste 206, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 743-3604
Innovative Wound Care Associates Inc790 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a vein procedure done. Dr. Schmetterer explained that I could have some skin numbness and I did afterwards. He was very reassuring and explained that sometimes this happens even though saline is injected around the vein to protect the nerves. Just like he said, the numbness went away after 3 months and my leg is much better. I know 4 other people who had the same procedure with him and all had no problems. You can trust Dr. Schmetterer
About Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497848154
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Hosp Good Samaritan
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Schmetterer works at
