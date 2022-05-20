See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schmetterer works at Lawrence I Schmetterer MD in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence I Schmetterer MD
    20 Ohltown Rd Ste 206, Youngstown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 743-3604
  2. 2
    Innovative Wound Care Associates Inc
    790 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Salem Regional Medical Center
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497848154
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hosp Good Samaritan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
