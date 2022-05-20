Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schmetterer works at Lawrence I Schmetterer MD in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.