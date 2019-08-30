See All Dermatologists in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD is a Dermatologist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Schall works at SYDNEY SCHALL M D INC in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawrence M. Schall M.d. Inc.
    815 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 (626) 281-6268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Ringworm

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2019
    Have been going to Dr Schall for years and receive top notch treatment
    Barbara — Aug 30, 2019
    About Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376651125
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
