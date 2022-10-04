Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schaeffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Amarillo Medical Specialist LLP in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.