Overview

Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Samuels works at Specialists In Dermatology And Cosmetic Medicine in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.