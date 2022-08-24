Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Samuels works at
Locations
Specialists In Dermatology & Cosmetic Medicine, The Hair Restoration & Moh's Surgery Center, & The Center for Advanced Skincare222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 480N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Hair Restoration & Moh's Surgery Center226 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7343
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Had almost no wait for my appointment. Dr. Samuels took care of the procedure of freezing and cutting off some cancers. Then spent plenty of time with me to discuss. But what shocked me was getting a call from the Dr yesterday evening. I can't remember the last time a Dr. called me at home to follow up. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels works at
Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.