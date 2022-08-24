See All Dermatologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Samuels works at Specialists In Dermatology And Cosmetic Medicine in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialists In Dermatology & Cosmetic Medicine, The Hair Restoration & Moh's Surgery Center, & The Center for Advanced Skincare
    222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 480N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Hair Restoration & Moh's Surgery Center
    226 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Had almost no wait for my appointment. Dr. Samuels took care of the procedure of freezing and cutting off some cancers. Then spent plenty of time with me to discuss. But what shocked me was getting a call from the Dr yesterday evening. I can't remember the last time a Dr. called me at home to follow up. Highly recommend.
    James R. Barnes — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Samuels, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811983869
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
