Dr. Lawrence Saltis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Saltis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Saltis works at
Locations
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs701 White Pond Dr Ste 300, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 572-1011
Western Reserve Physicians Inc5655 Hudson Dr Ste 110, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 342-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
After reading some of Dr. Saltis' reviews I was a bit apprehensive at my first visit. I found him to be a kind, caring, compassionate & comical Dr. He put in for the needed pre-authorization for my injections & a new sleep study. Both were approved rather quickly. I had the injections & again I was very happy with him. I can't understand anyone having an issue with him or his treatment. He for sure will be my new Neurologist.
About Dr. Lawrence Saltis, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093777690
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltis has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltis.
