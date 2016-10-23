See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (10)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Rosman works at Rosman & Hurst MD Endcrnlgy in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Rosman & Wasserman Llp
    11203 Queens Blvd Ste 207, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-3718

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Anemia

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 23, 2016
    Dr's Rosman not only is he a good doctor. He takes time to listen, explains, and teaches you what can happen, if you don't take care of your condition. I'm very pleased and satisfied to have him as my Endocrinologist. Thank you, so very much to you and your staff.
    M. Astacio in New York, NY — Oct 23, 2016
    Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063405652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosman works at Rosman & Hurst MD Endcrnlgy in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosman’s profile.

    Dr. Rosman has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

