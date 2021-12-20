Overview

Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

