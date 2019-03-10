Overview

Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenthal works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.