Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
Has been wonderful and helped me immensely. I have Atrial Fibrilation, and have had numerous cardio versions. Dr. Rosenthal then recommenced an ablation, which so far has been successful.
About Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528042454
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Mass Med Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.