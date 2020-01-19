Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland PA1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-3000
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Only six weeks out and I'm thrilled with the results. Dr. Rosenberg is a caring and very talented surgeon. His staff made the experience relaxed and comfortable. I had a facelift with a chin implant and best of all, no more dark circles under my eyes. Dr. Rosenberg's suggestion of adding the chin implant truly transformed my appearance. My friends are telling me it took 20 years off. Now I'm enjoying putting makeup on again.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1003826033
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University School Med
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Russian.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.