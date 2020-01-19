See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland PA in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland PA
    1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2020
    Only six weeks out and I'm thrilled with the results. Dr. Rosenberg is a caring and very talented surgeon. His staff made the experience relaxed and comfortable. I had a facelift with a chin implant and best of all, no more dark circles under my eyes. Dr. Rosenberg's suggestion of adding the chin implant truly transformed my appearance. My friends are telling me it took 20 years off. Now I'm enjoying putting makeup on again.
    Jan 19, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1003826033
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Northwestern University School Med
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland PA in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

