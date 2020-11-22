Overview

Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Robinson Jr works at Ear Nose Throat/Allergy Specs in Canton, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA and Jasper, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.