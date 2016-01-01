Dr. Lawrence Rivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rivkin, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rivkin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dermatology Assoicates Medcial Group465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 803, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9954
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivkin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.
