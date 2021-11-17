Dr. Lawrence Rigden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rigden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Rigden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri, Columbia and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rigden works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Cardiology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigden?
Superb! When my husband was in the hospital with an unknown condition he developed atrial flutter. Dr. Rigden came to his room within the hour after having an EKG and explained what was happening. They decided to try medication to try to get the heart back into rhythm. Two days later Dr. Rigden and his nurse literally rolled him into the lab to do the procedure to shock his heart into rhythm. Fast forward 3 months to the follow up appt., Dr. Rigden sent my husband for a stress test and found he had some abnormalities so he scheduled him for a heart cath. He actually called my husband that night to give him the diagnosis himself! Talk about bedside manners!! The next night I ended up taking my husband to the ER due to chest pressure and on Sunday morning Dr. Rigden was at my husband's bedside at 6:00AM! Due to Dr. Rigden being pro-active and diligent my husband will be healthy for the rest of his life! We can't thank Dr. R enough and we HIGHLY RECOMMEND him for anyone!
About Dr. Lawrence Rigden, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1205809324
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Missouri, Columbia
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rigden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rigden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigden works at
Dr. Rigden has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.