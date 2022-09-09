Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Swaminatha V Gurudevan MD A Professional Corporation8635 W 3rd St Ste 1050W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-1622
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing care. Professional and personal. Was attentive, explained procedures thoroughly and helped throughout entire process. Grateful for his medical expertise!
About Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770709933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
