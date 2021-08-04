Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Yes! He and the entire staff are Amazing … they are Priceless! Customer service is Awesome and Dr Rice himself is the Absolute Best!!???? Lab technician Mr. Robert is Absolutely the Greatest one of a kind always concerned that all is with his patients.. thank You Mr. Robert??
About Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1588758510
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
