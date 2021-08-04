Overview

Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.