Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Reed works at Joshua B Hyman MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremiah S Redstone M.d. PC
    45 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Venous Sclerotherapy
Skin Cancer
Venous Sclerotherapy

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Sep 14, 2018
One of the all time great surgeons in NY. I call him Dr. Botticelli. I have known him and been a patient since 1987. GREAT technical skills and a truly funny man who LOVES what he does. I absolutely adore him as a skilled physician and human being. There is no one better!
Indianapolis, IN — Sep 14, 2018
Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912064833
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

