Dr. Purpura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence Purpura MD1206 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 Directions (412) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Doc Purpura listens and explains. He is a Doctor who takes the time to hear you out, and in return explains in detail answers to questions a patient might have. He is fair and honest, and does not jump to conclusions. He also has a sense of humor and his wife is smart, pretty and professional. He has a great nurse with years of experience.
About Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1588722896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Purpura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purpura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purpura speaks Tagalog.
