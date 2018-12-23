Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Prokop works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 721-7628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prokop?
My post surgical pain was intolerable. I had been placed in an excellent rehab center on Dobie Rd. East Lansing. I requested a Doctor who knew OMM. Dr. Prokop and Dr. Chung arrived and treated me with OMM for the relentless pain and weakness in my Iloilosacral joint. Immediately, my pain was reduced 50% and I was so very grateful. They returned a week later and gave me another treatment which again greatly reduced the remaining pain. I’m so grateful for Dr. Prokop.
About Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407944747
Education & Certifications
- Rehab Inst-McGaw Mc/Northwe
- Lansing Genl Hosp
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prokop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prokop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prokop works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.