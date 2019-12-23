Dr. Probes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Probes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Probes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Probes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services1050 Silver Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 947-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Probes?
Dr. Probes is the most intelligent man I ever met. Excellent doctor. I trust Dr. Probes.
About Dr. Lawrence Probes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366465072
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Probes accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Probes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Probes works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Probes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Probes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Probes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Probes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.