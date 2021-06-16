Overview

Dr. Lawrence Price, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Villa Rica, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Price works at Villa Rica Family Medicine in Villa Rica, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.