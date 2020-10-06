Dr. Lawrence Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Price, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6533
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have known Dr. Price since his residency, I was treated by him and have maintained contact throughout his career. He is excellent and well educated. He is dedicated to his patients and genuinely cares for the well being of his patients he is a tribute to psychiatry.
About Dr. Lawrence Price, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386658755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Psychiatry
