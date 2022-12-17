Dr. Lawrence Presant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Presant, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Presant, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Presant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Vein Specialists16421 N Tatum Blvd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 945-0910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Presant?
This DO has a ton of experience and is very knowledgeable and performs excellent work. I only wished I had gone to him years earlier.
About Dr. Lawrence Presant, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1063626018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Presant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Presant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Presant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Presant works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Presant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.