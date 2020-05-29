Dr. Lawrence Platt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Platt, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Platt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Platt works at
Locations
-
1
Froedtert Eye Specialists - Mount Pleasant5802 Washington Ave Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 504-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- WEA Trust
- WellPoint
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Platt?
Under new ownership/management since last visit. Great changes, and very happy with the measures being taken despite the challenges of COVID.
About Dr. Lawrence Platt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1467423343
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt works at
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Presbyopia, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.