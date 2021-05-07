See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Piro works at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Angeles Clinic and Research Institute Inc
    11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7900
    11800 Wilshire Blvd # 2FL, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 231-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 07, 2021
    Dr Lawrence Piro saved my life 10 years ago. I had Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which was focused in my spleen. After Rituxan infusions and a splenectomy, I’ve been symptom-free for 10 years.
    Craig C — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124131446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piro works at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Piro’s profile.

    Dr. Piro has seen patients for Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Piro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

