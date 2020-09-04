Dr. Lawrence Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Pierce, MD
Dr. Lawrence Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5236 W University Dr Ste 3150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-1000
North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Mc Kinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 618-5600
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
I have been a patient of Dr. Pierce since 1992. I have seen him for my annual exams, through my pregnancy and birth of my child, as well as through a couple of medical scares (on my end, he is aways very calm.) He has been nothing but polite, he explains everything he is doing and I have never felt rushed. In fact, I moved from McKinney in 2002 and drive 88 miles one way to continue to see him as my OBGYN.
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.