Dr. Lawrence Pickover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Pickover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Pickover, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Pickover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Somerset Office81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 443-3965Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickover?
Dr. PICKOVER WAS THOUGHTFUL, KIND, GENTLE, THOROUGH IN EXAM AND ALL EXPLANATIONS. HE TOOK HIS TIME TO EXPLAIN THINGS TO ME AND ANSWERED EVERY QUESTION. I'D RECOMMEND HIM IN A HEARTBEAT!
About Dr. Lawrence Pickover, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326084310
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pickover using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pickover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickover works at
Dr. Pickover has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.