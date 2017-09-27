Dr. Lawrence Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
New York Critical Care Associates530 1st Ave Ste 9U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7751
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Phillips when a surgeon referred my wife to him. We found him to be patient, reassuring, and very open, with a pleasant demeanor. We liked him so much that I switched to him recently and again found him to be pleasant, reassuring, confident and open. Most of all, I never felt rushed, and I thought his examination was quite thorough. He shared his observations and provided me with several options, indicating the pros and cons of each without pressure. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447420369
Education & Certifications
- N Shore University Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
