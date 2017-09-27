Overview

Dr. Lawrence Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at University Cardiology Assocs in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.