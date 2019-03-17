Overview

Dr. Lawrence Peck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Peck works at Capital Health Primary Care in Yardley, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Morrisville, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

