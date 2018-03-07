Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD
Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Kip W. Dolphin MD Pllc155 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-8484
Dr.. Parsont has been treating me for many years. He gives the most thorough exams of any Doctor I've ever been to. Time is not an issue for him. There is nothing but the most positive things I can say about this Dr. I am very lucky to have found him.
- 48 years of experience
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Parsont has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
