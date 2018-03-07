Overview

Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Parsont works at Kip W. Dolphin MD Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

