Overview

Dr. Lawrence Parker Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Parker Jr works at Mobile Gastroenterology in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.