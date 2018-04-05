Dr. Parker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Parker Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Parker Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Parker Jr works at
Locations
Mobile Gastroenterology, PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste D430, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 639-2101Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 639-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to accommodate procedures in a timely fashion without having to wait for months!
About Dr. Lawrence Parker Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629008123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.