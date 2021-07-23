Overview

Dr. Lawrence Paletz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Paletz works at Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group in Inglewood, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.