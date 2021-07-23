Dr. Lawrence Paletz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paletz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Paletz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Paletz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Paletz works at
Locations
-
1
Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group575 E Hardy St Ste 215, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-3333
-
2
Paletz & Agatstein Mds11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paletz is an extraordinary Urologist and doctor whose knowledge and experience was clearly evident when he reviewed my high PSA count and provided a thoughtful and accurate recommendation. I had gone to Dr. Paletz to get his opinion on a recommendation by a UCLA Urologist that my high PSA count required a surgical biopsy of my Prostate. Dr. Paletz examined me thoroughly and got my previous GP's PSA reading history as well as did physical examination of my prostate. He thought that my Prostate felt normal and recommended an alternative to the biopsy; a new MRI specifically targeting the Prostate that had a high rate of accuracy and much less risk associated with it when compared to the surgical procedure. I followed his advice and he MRI showed no signs of any tumors or cancers. Dr. Paletz continues to monitor my PSA and sees me for regular check ups. He is without question, the best Urologist I've ever had and I would highly recommend him or his Urology clinic.
About Dr. Lawrence Paletz, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578548897
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paletz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paletz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paletz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paletz works at
Dr. Paletz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paletz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paletz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paletz.
