Overview

Dr. Lawrence Osman, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at Borowsky Stephen MD in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.