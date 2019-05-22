Overview

Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Oloff works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA, Santa Clara, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.